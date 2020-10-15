Mack Nathan Hood Jr. -- Branchville

BRANCHVILLE -- Mack Nathan Hood Jr., 76 years of age, died Tuesday Oct. 13, 2020. Nathan was born in Elloree, a son of the late Mack Nathan Hood and Florence W. Hood. He loved spending time on the lake and fishing, he also loved spending time with his family and friends.

Graveside services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Friday Oct. 16, at Cattle Creek cemetery, with the Rev. George Gain officiating.

Survived by his wife, Joanne C. Hood; one son, Mark Hood (Codie) of Rowesville; Dana McAlhany (Lawrence) of Branchville; eight grandchildren, Cameron, Reagan, Stacey, Austin, Andrew, Mikey, Milton and John; three brothers, Robin Hood (Ethel), Paul Hood (Susan), Michael Hood (Karla); four sisters, Judy Matayabas (Wayne), Brenda Medlin, Maria Ketcherside (Jerry) and Rachel Owens; and a number of nieces and nephews; and he loved his brothers and sister in-laws as his own.

Memorials may be made to Cattle Creek United Methodist Church, 6333 Vance Road, Bowman, SC 29018.

