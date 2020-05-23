Mack A. Martin -- Cordova

CORDOVA -- Mack A. Martin, 74, of Cordova, passed away on Wednesday, May 20, 2020, after an extended illness.
A memorial service will be announced at a later date.
Mack was born on Aug. 20, 1945, in Dorchester County. He was the son of the late Hudson Martin and the late Ilene Judy Martin. He was a member of Rivelon Baptist Church in Orangeburg.
Survivors include his wife, Judy Thomas Martin; daughters, Mareesa Cross and Chesley Martin; grandchildren, Brittany Barr, Brianna Martin and Lil C; four great-grandchildren; brothers, Wayne Martin (Deedee) and Joe Martin (Susan); sister, Patsy Byrd (Donnie); and a number of nieces and nephews.
Memorials may be made to Thompson Funeral Home Inc., 1012 Whitman St., Orangeburg, SC 29115.
Please sign the family's online guest book at www.thompsonfh.net.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.