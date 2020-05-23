Mack A. Martin -- Cordova

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

CORDOVA -- Mack A. Martin, 74, of Cordova, passed away on Wednesday, May 20, 2020, after an extended illness.

A memorial service will be announced at a later date.

Mack was born on Aug. 20, 1945, in Dorchester County. He was the son of the late Hudson Martin and the late Ilene Judy Martin. He was a member of Rivelon Baptist Church in Orangeburg.

Survivors include his wife, Judy Thomas Martin; daughters, Mareesa Cross and Chesley Martin; grandchildren, Brittany Barr, Brianna Martin and Lil C; four great-grandchildren; brothers, Wayne Martin (Deedee) and Joe Martin (Susan); sister, Patsy Byrd (Donnie); and a number of nieces and nephews.

Memorials may be made to Thompson Funeral Home Inc., 1012 Whitman St., Orangeburg, SC 29115.

