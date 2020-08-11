You have permission to edit this article.
Mable Hampton -- Orangeburg
Mable Hampton -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Ms. Mable Hampton, 90, of 1798 Kennerly Road, passed away Monday, Aug. 10, 2020, at Calhoun Convalescent Center.

Service arrangements will be announced.

Friends may call Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory, Orangeburg. Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions.

