Mable Hampton -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Graveside funeral services for Mrs. Mable Hampton, 90, of 1798 Kennerly Road, will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020, in the Emancipation Baptist Church cemetery.

Mrs. Hampton passed away Monday, Aug. 10, at Calhoun Convalescent Center.

Visitation will be held from 3 to 7 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 12, at the funeral home.

Friends may call at Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

