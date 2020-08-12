You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mable Hampton -- Orangeburg
0 comments

Mable Hampton -- Orangeburg

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

ORANGEBURG -- Graveside funeral services for Mrs. Mable Hampton, 90, of 1798 Kennerly Road, will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020, in the Emancipation Baptist Church cemetery.

Mrs. Hampton passed away Monday, Aug. 10, at Calhoun Convalescent Center.

Visitation will be held from 3 to 7 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 12, at the funeral home.

Friends may call at Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

To plant a tree in memory of Mable Hampton as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News