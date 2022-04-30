 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mabern 'Marvin' Hart -- Norway

Mabern “Marvin” Hart

NORWAY -- The funeral service for Mr. Mabern “Marvin” Hart, 65, of Norway will be held at noon on Sunday, May 1, 2022, at Cedar Grove Missionary Baptist Church in Norway.

Interment will follow the service.

Mr. Hart passed away Tuesday, April 26, 2022.

The viewing will be from 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday, April 30, at W.B. Crumel Funeral Home of North. Friends may visit at the residence of his sister, Carol Perry, 202 Cypress St., Norway. Please wear a mask and adhere to all other COVID-19 restrictions when visiting.

Friends may also contact the funeral home.

