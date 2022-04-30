Mabern 'Marvin' Hart -- Norway

NORWAY -- The funeral service for Mr. Mabern “Marvin” Hart, 65, of Norway will be held at noon on Sunday, May 1, 2022, at Cedar Grove Missionary Baptist Church in Norway.

The viewing will be from 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday, April 30, at W.B. Crumel Funeral Home of North. Friends may visit at the residence of his sister, Carol Perry, 202 Cypress St., Norway. Please wear a mask and adhere to all other COVID-19 restrictions when visiting.