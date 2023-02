BOWMAN -- Funeral services for Mabell Green Littles, 102, of 148 Jessroe Lane, Bowman, will be at noon Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023, at Mount Zion Baptist Church, 707 Arista Road, Bowman. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 24, at Shuler-Marshall Funeral Home, 1235 Unity Road, Holly Hill. COVID-19 protocols will be followed for visitation at the funeral home.

Online condolences may be sent to www.shulermarshallfuneralhome.com.