Mabel Reed Hampton -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Mother Mabel Reed Hampton, 97, of 951 Whittaker Parkway, died Oct. 13, 2020, at tRMC following an extended illness.
The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, at Glover's Funeral Home Chapel, with the Rev. James Cromartie officiating.
Burial will be held in Olive Grove Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery.
Staff and all those attending must wear a mask and adhere to all COVID-19 rules and regulations.
Viewing will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020.
You may reach her daughter, Beverly Price, at 803-347-6428 and at the funeral home.
The family will not be accepting guests due to COVID-19.
Online condolences may be made at gloversfuneralhome.com.
