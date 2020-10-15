 Skip to main content
Mabel Reed Hampton -- Orangeburg
ORANGEBURG -- Mabel Reed Hampton, 97, of 951 Whittaker Parkway, Orangeburg, died Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020, at the Regional Medical Center, Orangeburg, following an extended illness.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Glover's Funeral Home. Her daughter, Beverly Price, may be reached at 803-347-6428. The family will not be accepting visitors due to COVID-19.

