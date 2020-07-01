Mabel Ealey -- Bamberg
Mabel Ealey

BAMBERG — Mabel Ealey, 99, of 12727 Heritage Highway, died Thursday, June 25, 2020, at her residence.

Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 1, in the Thankful Baptist Church cemetery, Bamberg. Face masks are to be worn during the services. Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions.

Carroll Mortuary of Bamberg will be in charge of the services.

