Mabel Ealey
BAMBERG — Mabel Ealey, 99, of 12727 Heritage Highway, died Thursday, June 25, 2020, at her residence.
Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 1, in the Thankful Baptist Church cemetery, Bamberg. Face masks are to be worn during the services. Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions.
Carroll Mortuary of Bamberg will be in charge of the services.
To plant a tree in memory of Mabel Ealey as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.