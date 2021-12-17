Lynette P. Earl -- Bamberg

BAMBERG -- Lynette P. Earl, 87, of Bamberg, died Friday, Dec. 10, 2021, at the AGAPE Hospice House of the Midlands.

Graveside services will be held at 3 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, in the Bamberg County Memorial Gardens Cemetery, Bamberg.

Public viewing will be held from 2 to 7 p.m. Friday.

The Bamberg Chapel of the Carroll Mortuary will be in charge of the arrangements.

The family asks that all wear a mask and adhere to all COVID-19 precautions.