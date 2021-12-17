 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Lynette P. Earl -- Bamberg

  • 0
Lynette P. Earl

BAMBERG -- Lynette P. Earl, 87, of Bamberg, died Friday, Dec. 10, 2021, at the AGAPE Hospice House of the Midlands.

Graveside services will be held at 3 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, in the Bamberg County Memorial Gardens Cemetery, Bamberg.

Public viewing will be held from 2 to 7 p.m. Friday.

The Bamberg Chapel of the Carroll Mortuary will be in charge of the arrangements.

The family asks that all wear a mask and adhere to all COVID-19 precautions.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

T&D editor's briefing 12-16-21

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News