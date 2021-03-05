Lyndell Davis -- St. Matthews

ST. MATTHEWS -- On Friday, Feb. 26, 2021, Lyndell Davis of St. Matthews passed away at the age of 69.
She will be lovingly remembered by her daughter, Amanda (Robert) Washington; granddaughter, Hannah Charley Marie Washington of Ladson; sister, Jeanette Oswald; and a niece, Rebecca Ambrose of Summerville; as well as numerous relatives and friends.
She was predeceased by her loving husband of many years, Charles (Blackie) Davis; parents, Daniel and Viola Driggers; and a brother, David Driggers.
The simplest pleasures in life brought great joy to Lyndell. She enjoyed gardening and cooking, but most of all she loved spending time with her granddaughter, Hannah.
The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday, March 6, at Thompson Funeral Home Chapel, 1012 Whitman St. SE, Orangeburg.
We will be following the CDC guidelines for COVID-19. Masks will be required.
Please sign the family's online guest book at www.thompsonfh.net.
