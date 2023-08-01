ORANGEBURG -- Lynda Fogle Gardner, 80, of Orangeburg, passed away on July 26, 2023.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, at Dukes-Harley Funeral Home Chapel, with the Rev. Kevin Liles officiating. Burial will follow in Memorial Park Cemetery.

Lynda was born in Orangeburg, the daughter of the late Donald B. Fogle and Jacqueline Beard Fogle. She was a cosmetologist before working for the Department of Public Utilities as a secretary where she eventually retired.

Survivors include her son, Marshall "Trae" Cook Gardner III; daughter, Stacey Lynn Gardner; and two brothers, Robert "Bobby" Fogle and Wayne Fogle (Connie).

Memorials may be made to New Hope United Methodist Church, 203 River Drive, Rowesville, SC 29113 or First Baptist Church, 1240 Russell St., Orangeburg, SC 29115.

