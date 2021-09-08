 Skip to main content
Luther Tutt Sr. -- Santee
Luther Tutt Sr. -- Santee

Luther Tutt Sr.

SANTEE -- Funeral services for Deacon Luther Tutt Sr. of Chapel Cross Road, Santee, will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021, at Perfecting Zion Institutional Church, 1485 Five Chop Road, Orangeburg, with Bishop Darren Clinton, Presiding Prelate and Pastor officiating. Masks will be required for persons attending the services. The burial will be private.

Drive-thru viewing is scheduled from 2 to 7 p.m., Wednesday Sept. 8, 2021, at Williams Funeral Home of Elloree.

Online condolences may be sent to the family via: info@williamsfuneralhomeofelloree.com. Friends may call the funeral home.

