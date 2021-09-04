Luther Tutt -- Santee

SANTEE -- Mr. Luther Tutt, 75, of 553 Chapel Cross Road, Vance, passed away at his residence on Sept. 2, 2021.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Williams Funeral Home of Elloree.

Friends may call the funeral home.

Online condolences may be sent to the family via: info@williamsfuneralhomeofelloree.com.