Luther ‘Tony’ French -- St. Matthews

ST. MATTHEWS -- Luther “Tony” French, 67, of St. Matthews, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022, surrounded by his loving family.

Funeral services will be held at 2:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 1, at First Baptist Church, 1240 Russell St., Orangeburg. The Rev. Jerry French and the Rev. Ryan Tucker will be officiating. Burial will follow at Crestlawn Memorial Gardens, 4830 Columbia Road, Orangeburg.

The family will receive friends from 7 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 30, at Thompson Funeral Home Chapel, 1012 Whitman St., Orangeburg.

