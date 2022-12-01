Luther ‘Tony’ French -- St. Matthews

ST. MATTHEWS — Luther “Tony” French, 67, of St. Matthews, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022, surrounded by his loving family.

Funeral services will be held at 2:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 1, at First Baptist Church, 1240 Russell St., Orangeburg. The Rev. Jerry French and the Rev. Ryan Tucker will be officiating. Burial will follow at Crestlawn Memorial Gardens, 4830 Columbia Road, Orangeburg.

The family received friends from 7 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 30, at Thompson Funeral Home Chapel, 1012 Whitman St., Orangeburg.

Honored to serve as pallbearers are Joey Sabine, Logan Smith, Evyn Smith, Jordan Johnson, Marcos Contreras, Carter Johnson, David Martin and Eric Joyner.

Tony was born on May 30, 1955, in Orangeburg. He was the son of the late George “Pete” and Lettie French. He was a graduate of Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School. He fell in love and married his high school sweetheart, then he became a devoted father of three children. He taught his children to love nature and the outdoors by taking them camping, fishing and sometimes hunting. He instilled in his children “a strong sense of right and wrong,” to be well-mannered, well-behaved and have a sense of family. He believed in working hard to take care of his family. He was a pipefitter by trade, which is a dangerous job. He placed his life on the line daily for his family.

Tony loved helping people. He went on several mission trips. He also participated in the Kairos Ministries, which was a prison ministry. He wanted people to know he cared about them by his actions, not just his words. There was even an instance when he brought a homeless family home to take care of them. Not many people know that on many Sundays Tony would go to Columbia and donate platelets for babies that were in need of platelet transfusions.

Tony was one of those people that knew everything. He could fix anything. You could call and ask how to fix something, and he would know exactly how to fix it. He cherished his family and all the time spent with them. His proudest moments were being a dad and “Pop-Pop.” Just a call was all that it would take, and he would be wherever he was needed. To his children he was “Superman.” To his wife he was her best friend. He touched the lives of everyone he met. He will forever be in the hearts of those he knew and loved.

Survivors include his wife of 48 years, Rosie LaFrance French; children, Joey French, Benji French (Harriet), Nikki French (Joey Sabine); grandchildren, Brianna Smith, Logan Smith, Evyn Smith, Emily French, Trace Harter, Marlee French, Elijah French; siblings, Doug French (Kay), Ken French (Darlene), Fred Williams (Charlene), Mike French (Alice), Jerry French (Debbie), Kathy French; mother-in-law, Hattie LaFrance; sisters-in-law, Deborah Robinson, Donna Barringer; brother-in-law, Russell LaFrance (Susan); and numerous beloved nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents, George “Pete” and Lettie French; brother, Jimmy French; father-in-law, George “Red” LaFrance;, brothers-in-law, Larry Robinson, “Duge” Barringer and Steve LaFrance.

