Luther Swint -- Augusta, Ga.
AUGUSTA, Ga. -- Luther Swint, 83, of 409 Pleasant Home, Augusta, Georgia, and formerly of Blackville, passed away on Sept. 17 , 2020.

Funeral arrangements will be provided at a later date.

Friends may call at the funeral home until further notice.

Sacred arrangements are entrusted to the Dash's Funeral Home of Blackville

