Luther Swint -- Augusta, Ga.

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

AUGUSTA, Ga. -- Luther Swint, 83, of 409 Pleasant Home, Augusta, Georgia, and formerly of Blackville, passed away on Sept. 17 , 2020.

Funeral arrangements will be provided at a later date.

Friends may call at the funeral home until further notice.

Sacred arrangements are entrusted to the Dash's Funeral Home of Blackville