Luther Swint -- Augusta, Ga.
AUGUSTA, Ga. – A graveside service for Mr. Luther Swint of 409 Pleasant Road, formerly of Blackville, will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, in Barnwell Memory Gardens, Barnwell. Viewing will be held at the gravesite, one hour before the service.

He passed away Sept. 17.

Friends may call at the funeral home.

Sacred arrangements are entrusted to Dash's Funeral Home of Blackville.

Online condolences may be submitted to www.dashsfh.com.

