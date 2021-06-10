Luther Parker -- Branchville

BRANCHVILLE -- Mr. Luther Parker, 55, of Branchville, passed away on Tuesday, June 8, 2021, at the Regional Medical Center, Orangeburg.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later.

Friends may visit the home of his mother, Mrs. Vernell Sheppard, 164 Fox Paw Court, Branchville, or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions.

Online condolences may be sent simmonsfuneralhome.com.