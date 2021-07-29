 Skip to main content
Luther Jamison -- St. Matthews
Luther Jamison -- St. Matthews

ST. MATTHEWS -- Apostle Luther Jamison, 64, of 154 Bugleflower Lane, passed Tuesday, July 27, 2021, at the Regional Medical Center, Orangeburg.

Arrangements will be announced later by Al Jenkins Funeral Home of Orangeburg

The family will be accepting limited visitors at the residence following COVID-19 guidelines. Friends may also call the funeral home.

Online condolences may be submitted to family at www.aljenkinsfuneralhome.com.

