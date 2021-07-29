Luther Jamison -- St. Matthews

ST. MATTHEWS -- Apostle Luther Jamison, 64, of 154 Bugleflower Lane, passed Tuesday, July 27, 2021, at the Regional Medical Center, Orangeburg.

Arrangements will be announced later by Al Jenkins Funeral Home of Orangeburg

The family will be accepting limited visitors at the residence following COVID-19 guidelines. Friends may also call the funeral home.

