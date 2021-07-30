Luther Jamison -- St. Matthews

ST. MATTHEWS -- Apostle Luther Jamison, 64, of 154 Bugleflower Lane, passed July 27, 2021, at the Regional Medical Center.

Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 31, 2021, at Bethea Cemetery, Macedonia Road, Great Branch community, with the Rev. James Goodwin presiding.

Public visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m., Friday, July 30, 2021, at Al Jenkins Funeral Home of Orangeburg, following COVID-19 guidelines.

The family will be accepting limited visitors at the residence, following COVID-19 guidelines.

Friends may also call the funeral home.

Online condolences may be submitted to the family at www.aljenkinsfuneralhome.com