Luther Henry Adden Jr. -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Luther Henry Adden Jr., age 98, of Orangeburg, died on Friday, Aug. 13, 2021.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Sunday, August 15, 2021, at Orangeburg Lutheran Church. Burial will be private.
CDC guidelines for the COVID-19 virus and social distancing will be observed during the service. All attendees will be required to wear a mask.
Luther was the only son of the late Lillian Morgan Adden and Luther Henry Adden Sr. Luther attended The Citadel and received an associate degree in business after serving his country in the Philippines during WWII.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 62 years, Elizabeth Feagin Adden, and an infant daughter, Carol Ann Adden.
Surviving are his two daughters, Neal Adden Stegner (Michael), and Nancy Adden Newton (Aris); and five grandchildren, Ben Stegner (Margaret), Craig Stegner (Jen), Jay Stegner (Jennifer), Lauren Newton Poole (Stephen), and Mary Lake Newton Davidson (Tyler). He leaves behind six great-grand children, Addie, Mae, Annabelle, Clayton, Luther and Josie. His fiancé, Edna Fischer, has offered him her support in the healthy years and was an advocate for him during his years of decline.
For several years, he owned and operated Adden's Camera Shop. He was also a portrait photographer and photographed many weddings and events throughout the years.
He was a long-time member of the Orangeburg Lutheran Church where he served in many capacities. He loved his family and the Lord and was never shy about sharing his faith with others. He was a voracious reader and was a walking encyclopedia on many subjects. He loved antiques and was an accomplished cabinetmaker, making antique reproductions for friends and family.
He has left his family with many wonderful memories of love and kindness, especially making milkshakes to order for any and all without hesitation. Those times will always be one of his grandchildren's fondest memories.
The family would like to thank all of the caregivers at Edisto Hospice for their love and dedicated support given to Luther. We would especially like to thank his nurse, Lucinda Still, and Chaplain David Mitchell, as well as Lysa Miller and Nita Salley. In addition, we thank his very kind sitters, Monique Franklin, Alicia Miller and Pearlie Hall as well as Dorothy Baker.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Orangeburg Lutheran Church, 610 Ellis Ave., NE, Orangeburg, SC 29115, The Lupus Foundation of America, or the charity of your choice.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.dukesharleyfuneralhome.com.
