Luther Henry Adden Jr. -- Orangeburg

He was a long-time member of the Orangeburg Lutheran Church where he served in many capacities. He loved his family and the Lord and was never shy about sharing his faith with others. He was a voracious reader and was a walking encyclopedia on many subjects. He loved antiques and was an accomplished cabinetmaker, making antique reproductions for friends and family.

He has left his family with many wonderful memories of love and kindness, especially making milkshakes to order for any and all without hesitation. Those times will always be one of his grandchildren's fondest memories.

The family would like to thank all of the caregivers at Edisto Hospice for their love and dedicated support given to Luther. We would especially like to thank his nurse, Lucinda Still, and Chaplain David Mitchell, as well as Lysa Miller and Nita Salley. In addition, we thank his very kind sitters, Monique Franklin, Alicia Miller and Pearlie Hall as well as Dorothy Baker.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Orangeburg Lutheran Church, 610 Ellis Ave., NE, Orangeburg, SC 29115, The Lupus Foundation of America, or the charity of your choice.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.dukesharleyfuneralhome.com.