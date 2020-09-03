 Skip to main content
Luther George Jenkins -- Santee
Luther George Jenkins -- Santee

Luther George Jenkins

SANTEE -- Funeral services for Mr. Luther George Jenkins, 72, of 3451 Old State Road, Santee, will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 4, 2020, at Red Hill Baptist Church, 3425 Old State Road, Santee, with the Rev. Francis Rivers and the Rev. Dorothy White officiating. The services will be held on the exterior of the church. The interment is private.

Drive-thru viewing is scheduled from 3 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 3, at Williams Funeral Home of Elloree.

Friends may call at the residence and at the funeral home. Please adhere to COVID-19 precautions at all times.

Online condolences may be sent to info@williamsfuneralhomeofelloree.com.

