Luther George Jenkins -- Santee

SANTEE -- Funeral services for Mr. Luther George Jenkins, 72, of 3451 Old State Road, Santee, will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 4, 2020, at Red Hill Baptist Church, 3425 Old State Road, Santee, with the Rev. Francis Rivers and the Rev. Dorothy White officiating. The services will be held on the exterior of the church. The interment is private.