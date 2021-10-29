Luther B.. Green II -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Funeral services for Mr. Luther B. Green II, 36, of Orangeburg, will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, at Simmons Funeral Home Chapel, 2868 Columbia Road, Orangeburg, with interment to follow in Pine Grove Baptist Church Cemetery, 806 Elder Road, Cordova. The Rev. Kenneth Moultrie is officiating.

Mr. Green passed away Saturday, Oct. 23, at his residence.

Visitation will be from noon to 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 29.

Friends may visit the residence of his sister, 5960 North Road, Orangeburg, between the hours of 5 and 7 p.m. daily or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg

Please follow all COVID-19 precautions.