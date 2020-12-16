Lurine Felder

ORANGEBURG -- Ms. Lurine Felder, 83, of 4585 Daniel St., passed away Monday, Dec. 14, 2020 at Pruitt Health, Bamberg.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later.

Friends may call at the residence of her daughter, Ms. Velvet Felder, 4585 Daniel St., Orangeburg, or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions.

