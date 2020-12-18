Lurine Felder -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG --Graveside services for Mrs. Lurine Felder, 83, of 4585 Daniel St., Orangeburg, will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, at Brown Chapel AME Church, 195 Browns Chapel Road, Cameron.

Mrs. Felder passed away Monday, Dec. 14, at Pruitt Health, Bamberg.

Visitation will be held from 1 to 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 18.

Friends may call at the residence of her daughter, Ms. Velvet Felder, 4585 Daniel St., Orangeburg, or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions.

