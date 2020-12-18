 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lurine Felder -- Orangeburg
0 comments

Lurine Felder -- Orangeburg

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Lurine Felder

ORANGEBURG --Graveside services for Mrs. Lurine Felder, 83, of 4585 Daniel St., Orangeburg, will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, at Brown Chapel AME Church, 195 Browns Chapel Road, Cameron.

Mrs. Felder passed away Monday, Dec. 14,  at Pruitt Health, Bamberg.

Visitation will be held from 1 to 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 18.

Friends may call at the residence of her daughter, Ms. Velvet Felder, 4585 Daniel St., Orangeburg, or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions.

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News