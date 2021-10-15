Lurethia Rivers -- Cordova

CORDOVA -- Graveside services for Mrs. Lurethia Rivers, 74, of 140 Daniely Drive, Cordova, will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, at Macedonia AME Church, Cope, with interment to follow in the church cemetery. The Rev. John Wolfe is officiating.
Ms. Rivers passed away Sunday, Oct. 10, at the Regional Medical Center, Orangeburg.
Visitation will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 15.
Friends may call at the residence, 140 Daniely Drive, Cordova, or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg. Masks are required when visiting the residence.
Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.
