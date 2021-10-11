Lurethia Rivers -- Cordova

CORDOVA -- Mrs. Lurethia Rivers, 74, of 140 Daniely Drive, Cordova, passed away Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, at the Regional Medical Center, Orangeburg.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later.

Friends may call at the residence, 140 Daniley Drive, Cordova, or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Masks are required when visiting the residence.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.simmonsfuneralhome.com