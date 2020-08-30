Lurene W. Whetstone -- Orangeburg

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ORANGEBURG -- We celebrate the life and mourn the death of Lurene W. Whetstone, 96, of Orangeburg. Mrs. Whetstone went to be with her Lord and Savior on Aug. 28, 2020.

A private family service will be held at Ebenezer Baptist Church. The service will be officiated by the Rev. Brian Self. Burial will follow at Crestlawn Memorial Gardens.

Lurene was born on Dec. 29, 1923, to her parents, the late Florrie Lou and Jerry W. Whetstone. Her first church membership was at the Tabernacle Baptist Church, and she was a former member of Two-Mile Swamp Baptist Church, where she taught Sunday school for many years. She was a choir member and sang at many community events with her three daughters. Lurene was a faithful member of Ebenezer Baptist Church, where her love of the Lord allowed her to teach Bible study for over 51 years. She was retired from Bell South and was a member of the Telephone Pioneers.

Lurene, along with her daughter, Donna, started C.A.P.S., Crochet and Pray Service, in early 2001. They, along with a group of others, made a prolific amount of crochet caps for cancer patients that were then delivered to South Carolina hospitals and even hospitals in Russia.