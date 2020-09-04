Luqueen Evans -- Santee

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SANTEE -- Graveside services for Ms. Luqueen Evans, 64, of Santee, will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, at Katie Martin Cemetery, Santee, with Minister Mary Ann Keitt officiating.

Ms. Luqueen Evans, 64, of 2242 Bass Drive, Santee, passed away Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020, at the Regional Medical Center, Orangeburg.

Visitation will be held, Friday, Sept. 4, 2020, from 2 till 6 p.m. at Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Santee, 8824 Old #6 Highway Santee, SC 29118.

The family requests that condolences be expressed by phone only. Please feel free to call the residence of her daughter, Ms. Tammy Evans, at (803) 974-1187 or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg. Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com