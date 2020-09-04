Luqueen Evans -- Santee

SANTEE -- Graveside services for Ms. Luqueen Evans, 64, of Santee, will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, at Katie Martin Cemetery, Santee, with Minister Mary Ann Keitt officiating.
Ms. Luqueen Evans, 64, of 2242 Bass Drive, Santee, passed away Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020, at the Regional Medical Center, Orangeburg.
Visitation will be held, Friday, Sept. 4, 2020, from 2 till 6 p.m. at Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Santee, 8824 Old #6 Highway Santee, SC 29118.
The family requests that condolences be expressed by phone only. Please feel free to call the residence of her daughter, Ms. Tammy Evans, at (803) 974-1187 or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg. Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions
Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.