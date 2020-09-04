 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Luqueen Evans -- Santee
0 comments

Luqueen Evans -- Santee

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Luqueen Evans

SANTEE -- Graveside services for Ms. Luqueen Evans, 64, of Santee, will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, at Katie Martin Cemetery, Santee, with Minister Mary Ann Keitt officiating.

Ms. Luqueen Evans, 64, of 2242 Bass Drive, Santee, passed away Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020, at the Regional Medical Center, Orangeburg.

Visitation will be held, Friday, Sept. 4, 2020, from 2 till 6 p.m. at Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Santee, 8824 Old #6 Highway Santee, SC 29118.

The family requests that condolences be expressed by phone only. Please feel free to call the residence of her daughter, Ms. Tammy Evans, at (803) 974-1187 or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg. Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News