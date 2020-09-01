 Skip to main content
Luqueen Evans -- Santee
Luqueen Evans -- Santee

SANTEE -- Ms. Luqueen Evans, 66, of 2242 Bass Drive, passed away Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020, at the Regional Medical Center, Orangeburg.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later.

The family requests that condolences be expressed by phone ONLY. Please feel free to call the residence of her daughter, Ms. Tammy Evans, at 803-974-1187, or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg. Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.

