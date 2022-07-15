Lula Vivian Brown-Hilliard -- Elloree

ELLOREE -- Funeral services for Deaconess Lula Vivian Brown-Hilliard, 75, of 1004 Shadowfield Court, Elloree, will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 16, 2022, at Mt. Olive AME Church, 4630 Old State Road, Holly Hill, with interment to follow in the church cemetery. The Rev. Malcolm O. Simpson is officiating.

Deaconess Hilliard will be placed in the church one hour prior to the service.

Deaconess Hilliard passed away on Sunday, July 10, at Summerville Community Hospice House, Summerville.

Visitation will be held from 1 to 6 p.m. Friday, July 15, at Simmons Funeral Home of Santee, 8824 Old Number Six Highway, Santee.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Mt. Olive AME Church Pastor's Aide Board and the Senior Choir.

Family and friends may visit the residence, 1004 Shadowfield Court, Elloree, between the hours of 4 and 8 p.m. daily or Simmons Funeral Home of Santee.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions, and a mask must be worn when visiting the residence and to attend funeral services.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.simmonsfuneralho me.com