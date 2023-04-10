COLUMBIA - Funeral services for Mrs. Lula Shaw Cleckley will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday, April 11, 2023, at the Bethel A.M.E. Church, in Columbia, with burial to follow in the Fort Jackson National Cemetery.

Leevy's Funeral Home, Taylor Street Chapel is in charge.

Born in Holly Hill, she was the daughter of the late Bennie and Earthalee Grant Shaw.

Surviving her are husband, the Rev. Robert L. Clackley; son, LeBrian (Sherrie) Clickley; daughter, Robbie Cleckley; brothers, Herman and Matthew Shaw; sister, Jeneva Jones; grandchildren and great-grandchildren.