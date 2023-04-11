COLUMBIA -- Funeral services for Mrs. Lula Shaw Cleckley will be held Tuesday at 11 a.m. at Bethel A.M.E. Church, in Columbia. Interment will follow in the Ft. Jackson National Cemetery. Leevy's Funeral Home, Taylor Street Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements.
Born in Holly Hill, SC, she was the daughter of the late Bennie and Earthalee Shaw.
Surviving are her husband, Reverend Robert L. Cleckley; son, LeBrian (Shennice) Cleckley; daughter, Robin Cleckley; brothers, Herman and Matthew Shaw; sister, Geneva Jones; grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.