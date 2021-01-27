Lula Randolph Nichols Miller -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Mrs. Lula Randolph Nichols Miller, 98, was born in Calhoun County to the late Clarence Lee and Sarah Randolph. Early Sunday morning, Jan. 24, 2021, at Edisto Post-Acute Nursing Facility (Hospice), she relinquished her earthly responsibilities and entered eternal rest with her Heavenly Father.
At an early age, Lula accepted God as her personal savior and joined St. Paul AME Church in Creston, where she remained a faithful member. During her numerous years there, when in good health, she seldom missed a Sunday service. Lula was an active member of the Women's Missionary Society, Usher Board, Stewardess, Senior Choir, Gospel Choir and many others.
Lula was known for her beautiful smile and effervescent personality. She never met a “stranger” and loved sharing her sweet potato pies with church members and colleagues. Until retirement, she worked as a postal clerk for several banks in Orangeburg, where she demonstrated extreme honesty, integrity, service and a passion for helping others.
Lula married the “love of her life” Allen Nichols Jr. (deceased); from this union, four children were born, George Nichols of Atlanta, the late Capt. LeRoy Nichols, Dr. Mosezelle Nichols White of Windermere, Fla., and Henry Nichols of Brooklyn, N.Y. She had two special “adopted sons,” Thomas L. Irick and Hercules Randolph of Orangeburg, and two “special daughters,” Vanessa Nicole Nichols of Brooklyn and Sarah Irick of Orangeburg. Two of nine siblings remain, Albertha Randolph and Gladys Randolph, both of Columbia.
God truly blessed her when she later married Capt. Willis Miller (deceased), who showered her with love, affection, appreciation and honesty. They were inseparable until his death!
Immediate family members can contact her nephew, Thomas Irick, 390 Beulah St., or call 803-937-5926. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the family will announce a memorial service at a later date.
Email condolences may be sent to aljenkinsfuneralhome@gmail.com.
