Lula Randolph Nichols Miller -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Mrs. Lula Randolph Nichols Miller, 98, was born in Calhoun County to the late Clarence Lee and Sarah Randolph. Early Sunday morning, Jan. 24, 2021, at Edisto Post-Acute Nursing Facility (Hospice), she relinquished her earthly responsibilities and entered eternal rest with her Heavenly Father.

At an early age, Lula accepted God as her personal savior and joined St. Paul AME Church in Creston, where she remained a faithful member. During her numerous years there, when in good health, she seldom missed a Sunday service. Lula was an active member of the Women's Missionary Society, Usher Board, Stewardess, Senior Choir, Gospel Choir and many others.

Lula was known for her beautiful smile and effervescent personality. She never met a “stranger” and loved sharing her sweet potato pies with church members and colleagues. Until retirement, she worked as a postal clerk for several banks in Orangeburg, where she demonstrated extreme honesty, integrity, service and a passion for helping others.