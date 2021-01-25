 Skip to main content
Lula Randolph Nichols Miller -- Orangeburg
ORANGEBURG -- Lula Randolph Nichols Miller, 98, passed Jan. 24, 2021, at Edisto Post Acute Care Facility.

Arrangements will be announced later by Al Jenkins Funeral Home of Orangeburg.

Friends may extend condolences to her daughter, Dr. Mosezelle Nichols White at (803) 378-2812 or call the funeral home.

Email condolences to aljenkinsfuneralhome@gmail.com

