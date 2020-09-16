 Skip to main content
Lula Mae Pressley Hampton -- Orangeburg
Lula Mae Pressley Hampton -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Mrs. Lula Mae Pressley Hampton, 92, formerly of 257 Waterspring Road, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, at Regional Medical Center, Orangeburg.

Arrangements will be announced later.

The family requests that you do not visit the residence, but you may call her sister, Beverly P. Sawyer, at 470-535-7045, or her niece, Valerie Allen, at 803-378-7434, or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory, Orangeburg. Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions.

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.

