Lula Mae Pressley Hampton -- Orangeburg

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ORANGEBURG -- Funeral services for Mrs. Lula Mae Pressley Hampton, 92, formerly of 257 Waterspring Road, Orangeburg, will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 21, 2020, at Simmons Funeral Home Chapel and Crematory, 2868 Columbia Road, Orangeburg. Interment will follow Belleville Memorial Garden. Pastor Joseph Zimmerman is officiating.

Mrs. Hampton passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 15, at Regional Medical Center, Orangeburg.

Visitation will be held from 2 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 20.

The family requests that you do not visit the residence; you may call her sister, Beverly P. Sawyer, at 470-535-7045, or her niece, Valerie Allen, at 803-378-7434, or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory, Orangeburg. Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions.

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.