Lula Hilliard -- Elloree

ELLOREE -- Mrs. Lula Hilliard, 75, of 1004 Shadowfield Court, passed away Sunday, July 10, 2022, at Summerville Community Hospice House, Summerville.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Mt. Olive AME Church Pastor's Aide Board and the Senior Choir.

Family and friends may call at the residence between the hours of 4 to 8 p.m. daily or Simmons Funeral Home of Santee.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions, and a mask must be worn when visiting the residence.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.