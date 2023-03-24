BRANCHVILLE - Lula Bell Roome, who loved to be called "Momma" by her children, departed from her loving family on March 22, 2023, after a long battle with cancer. Her final moments went peacefully surrounded by family. She was the widow of the late Corwin Roome.

She was the treasurer of Branchville Church of God. She was known for her devoted faith to God and the church, she is well known for her love of "Red birds," and was most proud of her Red bird collection.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, March 25, 2023, from noon to 1 p.m. at Ott Funeral Home, and a graveside service will be at 2 p.m. at Barnwell Cemetery. Pastor Dwayne Cannon will be officiating.

She is survived by her children: Joshua (Natalie), Khloe, Lauren (Shane) Jocelyn; brothers, and a number of nieces and nephews.

