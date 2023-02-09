ROWESVILLE -- It is well deep sorrow that we announce the passing of Lula Bell Parker Rodgers, 87, of Rowesville.
Funeral arrangements are incomplete at this time. The Greater Orangeburg Funeral Home has been entrusted with the services.
