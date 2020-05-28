Lula Ann Ayers -- Santee

SANTEE -- Lula Ann Ayers, 88, wife of the late Charles R. Ayers Sr., entered into eternal rest on Sunday, May 24, 2020.
Born on Jan. 1, 1932, in Dorchester, Lula was a daughter of the late William Curtis Mizell and Bessie Mizell.
Lula was member of First Baptist Church of Eutawville. She enjoyed fishing, gardening and working in her yard.
Lula is survived by her children, Charles R (Deborah) Ayers Jr., William D (Tina) Ayers and Lorrie (Mike) Lott; seven grandchildren; three step-grandchildren; and numerous great- and great-great-grandchildren.
A private interment will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Lula's memory may be sent to First Baptist Church of Eutawville, P.O. Box 484, Eutawville, SC 29048. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Avinger Funeral Home, www.avingerfh.com.
