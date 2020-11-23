Luella Felder Thomas -- Blackville

BLACKVILLE -- Mrs. Luella Felder Thomas, 79, passed away Nov. 20, 2020, at Bamberg-Barnwell Emergency Medical Center, Bamberg.

Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020, at Hope Memorial Park Cemetery, Barnwell.

Viewing for the public will be held from noon to 7 p.m. at the funeral home.

Friends may call 803.284.0933 to express your heartfelt condolences, and if you must visit the residence, a facial mask is required. Sacred arrangements are entrusted to Dash's Funeral Home of Blackville.

