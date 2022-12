DENMARK -- Mrs. Lue Vivian Hall, 90, of 637 Cedar Ave., passed on Friday, Dec. 23, 2022, at her residence.

A public viewing will take place on Friday, Dec. 30, 2022 beginning at 10 a.m. at Wright's Funeral Home, 1164 Hagood Ave, Denmark. Funeral services for Mrs. Hall will follow at 11 a.m.

Adherence to all COVID-19 guidelines is requested. Masks will be required for everyone in attendance.