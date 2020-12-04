 Skip to main content
Lue A. Ross -- Ehrhardt
Lue A. Ross -- Ehrhardt

Lue A. Ross

EHRHARDT -- Lue A. Ross, 82, of Pruitt Health of Blythwood, Columbia, and formerly of Ehrhardt, died Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020, at Pruitt Health.

Graveside services will be held at 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 5, in Union Baptist Church Cemetery, Bamberg.

Viewing will be held from 1 to 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 4, at Herndon Funeral Home in Ehrhardt.

The family asks that all wear face masks and adhere to the COVID-19 precautions.

The Bamberg Chapel of Carroll Mortuary will be in charge of the services.

