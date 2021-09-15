Lucius Baxter -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG – Funeral services for Lucius Baxter, 77, of 1412 Mahan St., will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021, in the Glover's Funeral Home chapel. Staff and all those attending must wear a mask and adhere to all COVID-19 rules and regulations.

Viewing will be held from 2 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 15, at the funeral home.

He died Sept. 3 at Memorial Hospital in Savannah, Georgia. Friends may call at the residence of his sister, 1412 Mahan St., Orangeburg, and at Glover's Funeral Home. The family will be accepting limited guests due to COVID-19.

