 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lucius Baxter -- Orangeburg
0 comments

Lucius Baxter -- Orangeburg

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

ORANGEBURG – Funeral services for Lucius Baxter, 77, of 1412 Mahan St., will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021, in the Glover's Funeral Home chapel. Staff and all those attending must wear a mask and adhere to all COVID-19 rules and regulations.

Viewing will be held from 2 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 15, at the funeral home.

He died Sept. 3 at Memorial Hospital in Savannah, Georgia. Friends may call at the residence of his sister, 1412 Mahan St., Orangeburg, and at Glover's Funeral Home. The family will be accepting limited guests due to COVID-19.

Online condolences may be made at gloversfuneralhome.com.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News