Lucius Baxter -- Orangeburg
Lucius Baxter -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Lucius Baxter, 77, of 1412 Mahan St., died Sept. 3, 2021, at Memorial Hospital, Savannah, Georgia.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Glover's Funeral Home.

The family will receive limited guests at the residence of his sister, 1412 Mahan St., Orangeburg.

Friends may call at the funeral home.

Please adhere to COVID-19 guidelines.

