Lucinda Parks Kenner -- Aiken

AIKEN -- Lucinda Parks Kenner, 99, of Aiken,passed away Sunday, May 15, 2022, at the home of her daughter.

She was born on Feb. 8, 1923, in Chester County. Her family moved to Concord, North Carolina, upon the death of her father. She was preceded in death by her parents, Willie Wright and Katie Stewart Wright Clifton; her beloved daughter, Joan C. Everette; and all her nine siblings.

Lucinda established an abiding relationship with the Lord that endured until her death. She joined Liberty Primitive Baptist Church, Concord and later became a faithful member of Bethel AME Church, Kannapolis, North Carolina. When she moved to Aiken in 1960, she joined Friendship Baptist Church and, later in life, Lucinda joined Bell Grove Baptist Church.

A memorial service will be held at 11:30 a.m. Friday, June 17, at Friendship Baptist Church, 515 Richland Ave., Aiken, SC 29801.

The family will receive friends following the service at the Lessie B. Price Aiken Senior & Youth Center, 841 Edgefield Ave. NW, Aiken.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to the Lucinda Parks Kenner Scholarship Fund at Livingstone College, Vinecia Miller, Office of Alumni Affairs, 701 W. Monroe St., Salisbury, NC 28144.

Please follow all COVID-19 precautions and a mask must be worn to attend memorial services.

