Lucinda Parks Kenner -- Aiken

AIKEN -- Lucinda Parks Kenner, 99, of Aiken, passed away Sunday, May 15, 2022, at the home of her daughter.

She was born Feb. 8, 1923, in Chester County. Her family moved to Concord, North Carolina, upon the death of her father. She was preceded in death by her parents, Willie Wright and Katie Stewart Wright Clifton; her beloved daughter, Joan C Everette; and all of her nine siblings.

Lucinda established an abiding relationship with the Lord that endured until her death. She joined Liberty Primitive Baptist Church in Concord, North Carolina and later became a faithful member of Bethel AME Church in Kannapolis, North Carolina. When she moved to Aiken in 1960, she joined Friendship Baptist Church and later in life, Lucinda joined Bell Grove Baptist Church.

A viewing will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, May 18, at Simmons Funeral Home, 2868 Columbia Road, Orangeburg.

A second viewing will be held from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday, May 19, at Second Baptist Church, 115 York St. NE, Aiken. Memories and condolences may be shared at Simmons1@simmonsfuneralhome.com.

Please follow all COVID-19 precautions and please wear a mask when visiting the residence. A mask must be worn to attend funeral services

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.