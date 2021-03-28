 Skip to main content
Lucille Ravenell -- Santee
Lucille Ravenell -- Santee

SANTEE -- Mrs. Lucille Ravenell, 92, of 507 Mt. Olive Road, Santee, passed away on March 27, 2021, at the Regional Medical Center.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Williams Funeral Home of Elloree.

Due to COVID-19, the family is not receiving visitors at the residence; however, you may contact her son, Ed Ravenell, at 803-496-3812, or the funeral home.

Online condolences may be also be sent to the family via info@williamsfuneralhomeofelloree.com.

